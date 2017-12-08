We take Branded Entertainment Seriously
We’re on a mission to bring branded entertainment to the forefront of Advertising and Popular entertainment. We provide Advertiser and Publishers with Market Research, Audience Measurement, and Channel planning tools to treat online, like primetime.
Eleven for Advertisers is the only media planning and buying solution built from the ground up to bring the speed and scale of traditional Ad-tech to Branded Entertainment. It’s the only system that utilizes first party audience data to enable to channel targeting.
Eleven for Publishers
Eleven For Publishers is an audience research and measurement solution for Publishers, Managers, and Agents. It profiles audiences on your channels, so you can guarantee in-demo viewership to advertisers. It’s the only system built to shift TV and Digital marketing budgets to branded entertainment.
Traditional Audience Measurement
+ Traditional Market Research
Our 20,000+ Audience data points and insights are powered by 18m+ consumers around the globe that have opted-in to have their behavior tracked and linked back to their declared, known-truth panel data.
= Audience Targeting Holy Grail
By bringing the discipline of planning and forecasting from TV, and the Audience insights learned from Market Research, we’ve built a Big Data and analytics system that allows you to hyper-target audiences online via branded entertainment
Big Data and Analytics for Branded Entertainment
Eleven brings traditional 1st party market research and audience measurement to branded entertainment, to bring Transparency, Trust, and Accountability to the space.
Find Any Audience, Anywhere
Eleven’s audience data is collected directly from the audiences we measure, so you’re always getting first party, known truth data to get you closer to your audience than ever before.
Demographics
Psychographics
Online Behaviors and Activities
Consumer Perception
Segmentations
Attitudes and Lifestyles
Device Ownership and Access
Media Consumption
Social Media
Apps
Commerce
Marketing Touchpoints
How it Works
Our audience data is powered by a panel of +18M consumers around the globe that have opted-in to have their online behavior tracked and linked back to their declared, known-truth panel data.
Panel Installs Cookies
Our cookie is placed on the panelist’s device (mobile/tablet/pc), and fires whenever they visit onto a publisher partner’s media channels. By applying this tagging technology to publisher channels, Eleven can detect when a panelist naturally visits the tagged digital property or is exposed to a branded entertainment campaign.
Eleven Tracks Media Consumed
Using this information Eleven can connect this behavior to existing data sets (Web Analytics & Audience Targeting Validation) or send out new surveys to generate bespoke data (Advertising Effectiveness). We use several sources such as census data to gather Universe sizes and populations in each country.
Panel answers behavioral surveys for 1st party data
All behaviors and survey responses are connected to real-people, not devices, so it can persist between cookie deletion or device changes. All IDs are tied back to a deterministic master ID.No Bots. No Scrapers. No Inferences. Just Data.
Use Cases
Eleven provides advertisers and publishers with the most in-depth audience analysis on the planet, so you can find and target any audience with branded entertainment.
Market Research
Find and rank brands, products and services best able to influence consumers in different locations, age and income groups.
PR professionals
Leverage PR contact databases to reveal media and specific journalists best able to reach a client’s target demographic.
Media Planning & Buying
Utilize our Forecasting tools to guarantee in-demo viewership to branded entertainment campaigns.
Talent Agents
Find and rank musicians, entertainers, actors and sports celebrities that best match target demographics for events and sponsors.
Marketing platforms
Search custom lists of creators, advocates, and influencers to rank those best able to reach any given target demographic. We offer custom solutions to platforms, agencies, and vendors.
See a few use cases in action!
partners/clients
All Content, No Commercials.
WHETHER YOU NEED TO RUN SIMPLE INFLUENCER MARKETING CAMPAIGN, A STORYLINE INTEGRATION INTO A SERIES OR A MIX BRANDED ENTERTAINMENT FORMATS TAILORED TO REACH YOUR BRAND GOALS, WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED.
WE DO IT ALL.
Pricing
Social / Digital
- NATIVE SOCIAL MEDIA ADS CAN RANGE DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS
- Research
- Planning
- Production
- Placement
- Tracking
ELEVEN
- Eleven's CPV includes everything from research, planning, production, placement, and tracking.
- Research
- Planning
- Production
- Placement
- Tracking
TV
- TV Advertisting rates don't include Research tools, productions, or tracking and analytics. You're only paying for placement
- Research
- Planning
- Production
- Placement
- Tracking